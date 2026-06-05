Golconda man booked for using fake number plate on his bike

The accused has been identified as Shaik Ali, 37 who works as a cashier at a petrol pump.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 5th June 2026 4:45 pm IST|   Updated: 5th June 2026 5:05 pm IST
Golconda man booked for using fake number plate on his bike
Golconda man booked for using fake number plate on his bike

Hyderabad: A resident of Naya Qila, Golconda, was booked by Langar House police for using a fake number plate on his bike to avoid traffic challans, police said on Friday, June 5.

The accused has been identified as Shaik Ali, 37, who works as a cashier at a petrol pump.

Ali had switched his original number plate and had been using on which originally belonged to Anup Kumar Gupta, a resident of Tirumala Hills, Puppalaguda, resulting in all challans being sent over to the latter.

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Case registered

Accordingly, a case was registered under Section 318(4) (cheating) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Sections 192, read with 177 and 198 of the Motor Vehicle Act.

Hyderabad Traffic Police are equipped with advanced technological systems, including Closed-Circuit Television (CCTV) surveillance and Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras, to detect vehicles using fake, identical/tampered number plates and to effectively track vehicle movements.

Citizens are advised to report any suspected misuse of vehicle registration number plates through Telangana police’s e-challan website or through the WhatsApp mobile number 8712661690.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 5th June 2026 4:45 pm IST|   Updated: 5th June 2026 5:05 pm IST

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