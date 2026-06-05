2,149 vehicles seized for number plates violations in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Commissioner of Police VC Sajjanar personally inspected vehicles for fake number plates late on Thursday night, June 4, with as many as 2,149 vehicles being seized for flouting norms.

Sajjanar inspected vehicles as part of “Operation Kavach” conducted in several parts of Hyderabad from 10 pm to midnight. The inspection stressed on number plate tampering.

“Such tampering not only provides an easy escape route for criminals but also poses a serious challenge to law and order by implicating innocent citizens in erroneous e-challans and legal cases,” said a press release from the Hyderabad Police.

Police personnel were deployed at important junctions within the Hyderabad Police Commissionerate to detect the use of fake number plates on vehicles.

12,098 vehicles inspected

The Hyderabad Police inspected as many as 12,098 in seven zones of the commissionerate as part of Operation Kavach. As many as 8,802 two-wheelers, 1,693 four-wheelers and 1,623 autorickshaws were inspected.

During the inspections, the police identified 1,406 vehicles with non-compliant number plates, 1,132 vehicles with no number plates at all and 69 vehicles bearing fake number plates.

Hyderabad Commissioner of Police VC Sajjanar personally inspected vehicles for fake number plates on Thursday, June 4. As many as 2,149 vehicles were seized for flouting the norm.



Sajjanar inspected vehicle as part of Operation Kavach conducted in parts of Hyderabad from 10 PM… pic.twitter.com/loyuuWqZN0 — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) June 5, 2026

A total of 2,149 vehicles were seized for rule violations. This comprised 2,046 two-wheelers, 52 four-wheelers and 51 autorickshaws.

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A zone-wise breakdown shows that the highest number of inspections was conducted in the Rajendranagar zone (2,376), followed by the Secunderabad zone (2,230) and the Charminar zone (2,171). The highest number of seizures occurred in the Golconda zone (530) and the Charminar zone (444).

Sajjanar visits key junctions, including Jubilee Hills

As part of the inspection, Sajjanar visited key junctions, including Jubilee Hills-Venkatagiri, Madhuranagar-Krishnakanth Park, Borabanda-Pili Dargah, Sanathnagar and Ameerpet. He personally stopped some vehicles and closely examined their number plates.

In a video shared online, Sajjanar is seen checking the number plates of the vehicles. He spoke to motorists whose vehicle number plates were incorrect and asked the reasons for the violation. The Commissioner cautioned them against the dangers of not having genuine registration numbers displayed on the vehicles.

“Operation Kavach was undertaken to ensure the safety of the city’s residents. It was clarified that tampering with number plates would not be treated merely as a routine traffic violation; intentionally altering or obscuring number plates poses a serious threat to public safety,” Sajjanar said.

He added that criminals often bend plates, erase characters or use fake numbers to evade the police. This practice not only results in innocent motorists receiving erroneous e-challans but also risks entangling them in serious legal cases.

Appeal to public

Authorities warned that cases of cheating and forgery would be registered against those involved in number plate tampering and advised motorists to keep their number plates clearly visible in accordance with Transport Department regulations.

Motorists were urged to carry the necessary vehicle documents whenever they are on the road. It was stated that while the current phase of Operation Kavach focuses primarily on two-wheelers, the special drive would be extended to all types of vehicles in a phased manner.

The public was requested to cooperate with the police to maintain law and order in the city.