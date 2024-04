Hyderabad: Cyberabad police arrested man on Tuesday who was allegedly transporting ganja on an Activa at Jagadgirigutta and seized 3 kgs of the contraband from him.

Acting on specific information, the SOT Balanagar team caught K Ramesh Yadav, a resident of Boduppal, while he was carrying the ganja in the dickey of his Activa vehicle.

On enquiry, Ramesh told the police he had purchased the weed from a person named Suresh in Bhadrachalam in AP and brought it to the city to sell to his customers.