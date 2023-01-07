Hyderabad: Man jailed for 7 yrs on attempt to kill daughter, mother-in-law

The Ibrahimpatnam police said the accused was harassing his wife, D. Anuradha, for additional dowry.

Hyderabad: The local court at Ibrahimpatnam sentenced a man to seven years imprisonment in the case registered in January 2017 for the attempted murder of his daughter and mother-in-law on Friday.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs. 6,000 on him.

The convicted person is D. Mahender, 34, a trader from Chandoor Mandal in the Nalgonda district.

In January 2017, Mahender attacked his mother-in-law G. Kalavathi and daughter Meghana with a razor at his in-laws’ house in Ibrahimpatnam.

The Ibrahimpatnam police said he was harassing his wife, D. Anuradha, for additional dowry. The police booked a case and arrested Mahender.

Rachakonda Police Commissioner D.S. Chauhan appreciated the efforts of the investigation officer and team in securing a conviction in the case.

