Hyderabad: Man killed by friend after argument in KPHB

A 24 year-old man was murdered by his friend at KPHB on Friday night after an argument.

The deceased K Dattu, 24, a resident of a hostel in KPHB colony and native of Medak district was a friend of the accused Mohd Hussain, a fruit vendor. On Friday evening, both of them were consuming liquor and an argument occurred in between them over some financial matters.

In a fit of rage, Hussain took a stick and hit on the head of Dattu leading to his death on the spot, said KPHB police.

Dattu is involved in theft cases and a suspect sheet is maintained against him at KPHB police station. Previously, he had taken away some money from the shop and it led to a quarrel between them.