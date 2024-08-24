Hyderabad: Man killed by friend after argument in KPHB

A 24 year-old man was murdered by his friend at KPHB on Friday night after an argument.
The deceased K Dattu, 24, a resident of a hostel in KPHB colony and native of Medak district was a friend of the accused Mohd Hussain, a fruit vendor. On Friday evening, both of them were consuming liquor and an argument occurred in between them over some financial matters.
In a fit of rage, Hussain took a stick and hit on the head of Dattu leading to his death on the spot, said KPHB police.
Dattu is involved in theft cases and a suspect sheet is maintained against him at KPHB police station. Previously, he had taken away some money from the shop and it led to a quarrel between them.