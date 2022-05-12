Hyderabad: Man kills mother for gold, then murdered by 3 friends

Hyderabad: A man who allegedly murdered his mother at their house in Saroornagar last week on Mother’s Day (May 9) and decamped with 30 tolas of gold, was allegedly murdered by his three friends soon after. The Rachakonda police on Wednesday night arrested the three accused for the murder of Sai Teja.

Teja had killed his mother Bhoo Lakshmi, and his three friends were incidentally involved in the murder of the woman as well.

The Rachakonda police caught three friends of Sai Teja after the murder of Bhoo Lakshmi, and the trio initially admitted that they encouraged Teja, who was adopted by Bhoo Lakshmi when he was a child, to kill his adoptive mother.

Sai Teja, who was facing mental health issues, at the instigation of his friends killed his mother at the house with an iron rod and escaped with 30 tolas of gold ornaments from the cupboard, said sources from the Rachakonda police.

The police teams continued to search for him as he remained elusive after the murder of Bhoo Lakshmi. Cops later took into custody three friends of Sai Teja, who said the gold ornaments are with Sai Teja who is absconding.

On Wednesday night, the police thoroughly interrogated the three suspects who broke down and admitted they all killed Sai Teja and dumped his body in forest on the Andhra Pradesh-Telangana border areas of Khammam district.

Police informed their counterparts and are making efforts to trace the body.