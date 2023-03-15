Hyderabad: Man kills wife, baby son at Abdullapurmet; absconds

Photo of Mir Alamgir Mir Alamgir|   Published: 15th March 2023 5:08 pm IST
Representative Image

Hyderabad: A man killed his wife and their 40 day old baby son at Abdullapurmet due to family disputes on Wednesday.

The accused Dhanraj got married to Lavanya, four years ago. Both of them work as labourers.

Dhanraj brought his wife from her native place to their residence at Abdullapurmet on Tuesday night. On Wednesday early hours, some argument started between the couple and after that Dhanraj using an axe attacked his wife and killed her. He also killed his 40-day-old son by throwing him in a water tank.

The Abdullapurmet police on knowing about it came to the house and shifted the bodies to the Osmania Hospital mortuary. A case is registered and teams are formed to arrest Dhanraj who is absconding.

Further investigation is underway.

