Hyderabad man loses over Rs 2 lakh in cruise booking scam

Hyderabad: A man from Kachiguda lost Rs 2.42 lakh after fraudsters posing as customer care executives of a cruise line allegedly duped him on the pretext of arranging Lakshadweep permit letters, police said on Monday.

According to a complaint lodged with the cybercrime police, the victim on December 26 came across a website offering cruise journeys to Kochi, Lakshadweep and Mumbai. Believing it to be genuine, he booked a cruise for four persons and paid an advance of Rs 23,680.

He was later contacted via an instant messaging app by individuals claiming to be customer care executives, who persuaded him to make multiple payments. On the pretext of securing Lakshadweep permit letters, including charges for two children, the accused extracted additional amounts in several instalments.

The fraudsters repeatedly cited technical issues and assured refunds at checkout to induce further payments. They later claimed payment failures, cancelled the booking without valid reasons and demanded Rs 48,500 as cancellation charges, promising to refund the total amount.

The victim ultimately suffered a loss of Rs 2.42 lakh due to cheating and fraud, police said, adding that a case has been registered and an investigation is underway. Hyderabad cybercrime police have urged the public to be cautious while booking cruises online.