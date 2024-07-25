Hyderabad man loses Rs 1.2 lakh to credit card fraud

Hyderabad: A 62-year-old man from Hyderabad fell victim to credit card fraud, losing Rs 1.2 lakh. He received a call from someone posing as a customer service representative from Federal Bank, who offered him a new credit card with a higher limit.

Believing the caller, the victim provided his KYC details and shared an OTP.

Shortly after, he received a notification indicating that Rs 1,22,350 had been withdrawn from his credit card.

Realizing he had been scammed, he promptly filed an online complaint regarding the incident.