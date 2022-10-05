Hyderabad: Man murdered at Edi Bazaar

Last month two murders took place at Bahadurpura

Photo of Mir Alamgir Mir Alamgir|   Published: 5th October 2022 8:53 am IST
Commotion prevailed for sometime in Edi Bazaar, old city after a man was brutally attacked and killed around midnight on Tuesday.

The man Syed Baqtiyar Agha Qureshi alias Agha Shooter, resident of Rein Baazar locality came near Maqbool Masjid near Anmol Hotel Edi Bazaar when unknown persons waylaid him and attacked with daggers and swords.

The man tried to escape from the attackers, but due to bleeding injuries, he fell down to the ground. He died on the spot.

The Bhavaninagar police came to the spot and shifted the body to the Osmania Hospital mortuary. Case is booked under Section 302 of IPC.

Mohd Amjad SHO Bhavaninagar police station said they are investigating as why Agha came to this spot and the reason behind his murder.

Agha was involved in a murder case previously and a case under trial.

Task Force team and Clues came to the spot.

Last month two murders took place at Bahadurpura.

