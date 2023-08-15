Hyderabad: Man murdered over a financial dispute at Chaitanyapuri

Hyderabad: A 23-year-old man was murdered by six persons following a financial dispute at Chaitanyapuri. The body was later burnt and ashes were thrown in the Musi River.

Mohd Imran, the man who was killed, worked at a bag manufacturing company and lived at Bhagath Singh Nagar under Saroornagar police station limits with his family.

According to the police, on August 5, Imran went out to meet his friend Soonu Singh, after the man called him to discuss the repair of Imran’s motorcycle that got damaged during an accident.

After some time, Imran called his brother on the phone and said that Soonu Singh and others were dilly-dallying over the issue. His brother asked him to return home. Subsequently, the family tried to contact Imran but could not reach him.

On August 7, the family lodged a complaint at Saroornagar police station and a missing case was filed. The police began efforts to trace Imran.

The police said that, on August 5, Imran along with Laxman Singh alias Soonu Singh and five others, i.e., Arun Kumar, Shekhar, Shyamsundar, Rahul, and Satish went to Sathyanagar in Chaitanyapuri police station limits. They reached a deserted spot near the Musi River bed where a discussion regarding money matters came up.

The discussion led to a quarrel between Imran and the six other persons. All six persons stabbed Imran with sharp weapons and killed him on the spot. The body was dragged further to an isolated place and was burned after pouring petrol over it. The ashes were disposed of in the Musi River by the accused persons, said SHO Saroornagar, K Srinivas.

The police picked up Arun Kumar, Shekhar, Shyamsundar, Rahul, and Satish who admitted to killing Imran in the investigation. Soonu Singh is absconding. All five persons were remanded.

Imran’s family contacted Majlis Bachao Tehreek (MBT) spokesperson Amjedullah Khan who went to Saroornagar police station and protested against the attitude of the police department.

In a video, he said the police are trying to cover up the murder and shield the accused persons.

“It is unfortunate the police did not inform the murder to family members. It is not professional on the part of the police who are trying to cover up their failure by putting the families in distress and anxiety,” he stated.

Mohd Imran-24, r/o Bhagat Singh Nagar,Saroonagar went missing on 5th Aug & his family visiting Saroonagar PS daily since last 15 days with no response, Andhra Jyothi reported that he has been murdered & burnt, Req @TelanganaDGP & @RachakondaCop to unearth the truth. @DCPLBNagar pic.twitter.com/3X7OttLA81 — Amjed Ullah Khan MBT (@amjedmbt) August 14, 2023

The police also informed that Imran is involved in four cases and is also an accused in a murder case.