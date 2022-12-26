Hyderabad: Man murdered over dispute of Rs 400

The victim lived on the pavement near Balanagar's Narsapur crossroads.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Published: 26th December 2022 2:37 pm IST
Representative Image

Hyderabad: A construction worker, Billipuram Srinivas, 35, was killed after an argument over Rs 400 at Balanagar on Sunday. The victim lived on the pavement near Balanagar’s Narsapur crossroads.

The police said that two days prior, Srinivas, a labourer – Kashiram, and other workers completed a task for a client and were compensated with money. After Srinivas paid Kashiram Rs 800 despite having been promised Rs 1200 for the job, they got into a fight.

Also Read
Hyderabad Metro Rail wins national award for its coffee table book

According to Inspector Balanagar, K. Bhaskar, Srinivas and Kashiram argued about the matter on the Narsapur pavement before the matter was resolved by the locals on Sunday morning. Around 10 am, as Srinivas was lying on the pavement, Kashiram approached him and, upon observing an incoming truck, pulled the victim onto the road. Srinivas was killed when the truck ran over him.

The police have filed a case under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for murder.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Crime in Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button