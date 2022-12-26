Hyderabad: Man murdered over dispute of Rs 400

Hyderabad: A construction worker, Billipuram Srinivas, 35, was killed after an argument over Rs 400 at Balanagar on Sunday. The victim lived on the pavement near Balanagar’s Narsapur crossroads.

The police said that two days prior, Srinivas, a labourer – Kashiram, and other workers completed a task for a client and were compensated with money. After Srinivas paid Kashiram Rs 800 despite having been promised Rs 1200 for the job, they got into a fight.

According to Inspector Balanagar, K. Bhaskar, Srinivas and Kashiram argued about the matter on the Narsapur pavement before the matter was resolved by the locals on Sunday morning. Around 10 am, as Srinivas was lying on the pavement, Kashiram approached him and, upon observing an incoming truck, pulled the victim onto the road. Srinivas was killed when the truck ran over him.

The police have filed a case under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for murder.