Hyderabad: Man murdered over relationship; honour killing suspected

Hyderabad: In a case of suspected honour killing, a man was murdered on October 8, at Lower Tank Bund. The victim was a native of Kodair in Nagarkurnool district.

According to the police, a few years ago, the victim’s family shifted to Patancheru in search of a job. He came in contact with a teenage girl. It is to be noted that the girl’s family also shifted to Hyderabad in search of a better life.

The victim began speaking to the girl over the phone. Over time they fell In love, the girl’s stepmother caught her chatting over the phone and alerted her father. He was furious and slapped her. The accused immediately called his elder brother to discuss the issue.

He forced his daughter to call the victim to her house in Gandhi Nagar. As per the instructions of the father the girl invited the victim to her house saying her family was out of the station. On October 7, the girl transferred the money to him when the victim told her he didn’t have money.

Also Read Real estate in Hyderabad: City sees decline in property registrations

“Subsequently the victim went to Ameerpet and as per the girl’s instructions, he met her along with her family members, ” the Patancheru police said.

The accused took the victim to a graveyard near lower Tank bund and strangulated him to death. After committing the murder, he dumped the body in Hussain Sagar Nala early on October 8.

Based on the missing complaint filed by the victim’s family, the police arrested the accused and registered a case of murder. The accused were taken into custody. They are being interrogated and the victim’s body is yet to be traced.