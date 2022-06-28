Hyderabad: Man murders wife, then takes own life at Lakdikapul

Hyderabad: A security guard reportedly murdered his wife at his house in Punjagutta and later died by suicide at Lakdikapul railway station tracks on Monday evening.

The man was identified as Mahananda Biswas (24), a native of Assam, who worked as a security guard at GVK Mall. He lived along with his wife Rupa Sarkar (22) also a native of Assam in Hyderabad.

The Hyderabad railway police who checked the clothes of Biswas after he reportedly died by suicide, found a letter in his wallet. The letter was written in Assamese language and the police with help of some persons familiar with the language got to understand the content on Tuesday.

“In the letter the man had written that he had killed his wife and her body was lying in their house at Punjagutta. He was ending his life because he was depressed and suspected his wife’s character. The location of his house at Punjagutta was also mentioned in the letter,” said the Hyderabad railway police official.

Based on the information, railway police officials in Hyderabad located his house at Prem Nagar in Punjagutta and noticed it was locked from outside. The local Punjagutta police stationw as informed about it and a police team arrived at the spot and broke the door lock.

“When we went inside we found the woman was murdered and her body lying in the room. The couple had taken the house on rent a month ago and both of them worked as security guards at the GVR Mall,” said an official from the Punjagutta police station.

Enquiries by the police with acquaintances of the couple revealed they both had fallen in love while working and eventually got married. “Slowly differences developed between them over various issues and for the last few months there were quarrels between them often,” said the police official.

The Hyderabad police is also checking the call details records and surveillance camera footages to understand when the murder took place and when Biswas left the house for Lakdikapul railway station.

A case has been registered by the Punjagutta police under Section 302 (murder) of IPC for the murder of woman while the Hyderabad railway police booked a case under Section 174 following the suicide of Biswas.

A police official said although Biswas had committed suicide still the murder case will be investigated. “The officials will collect forensic evidence and later also send the letter to a forensic laboratory where handwriting experts will examine the document. The experts will compare the handwriting of the letter to his previous writings and establish if it was written by Biswas or not.

“Also the police will speak to the family members and friends of the couple and make them witnesses to the frequent quarrels between them and present the findings before the court seeking its approval to close the case,” said the official from the Hyderabad railway police.