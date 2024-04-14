Hyderabad: Man posing as cop dupes many on job promise, arrested

Hyderabad: The city police apprehended a man accused of impersonating as a sub-inspector and deceiving unemployed individuals with fraudulent promises of police jobs.

The accused, identified as 44-year-old Kadavath Somla Naik, currently resides in Banjara Hills and works as a driver. According to police, Naik, who completed education up to Intermediate level, had initially been selected for the Indian Army as a jawan but left training due to medical reasons after six months.

Despite multiple attempts to secure police positions in undivided Andhra Pradesh, Naik was unsuccessful and finally started working as a cab driver in Hyderabad.

Also Read Telangana: Felicitated fake woman cop held in Nalgonda

Beginning in 2012, Naik allegedly assumed false identities as either a sub-inspector or a constable, targeting numerous unemployed youth aspiring for police roles. He gained credibility by attending events and functions within his community, leading his family and villagers to believe his claims.

Exploiting the hopes of job seekers, Naik reportedly demanded money, promising them lucrative police positions. Over time, he accumulated a total sum of Rs 11 lakh.

The arrest transpired following a complaint lodged by a victim from Banjara Hills, alleging Naik’s took Rs 2 lakh from him promising a police job.

Police seized incriminating evidence, including two police shoulder flaps adorned with two stars, police shoes, a police cap, a nameplate, a two-wheeler, and a mobile phone, during the investigation.

A case has been filed against Naik, with ongoing inquiries into the matter.