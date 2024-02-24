Hyderabad man registers car in 2024, finds 2020 traffic challan against it

The X user posted a photo depicting details of the challan on the Telangana State Police's official website and urged the authorities to provide a solution.

Hyderabad: A X user on Friday, February 23, claimed that his friend, who registered his newly bought car in 2024, has a traffic challan filed against it from 2020.

He posted a photo showing details of the challan on the Telangana State Police’s official website.

The X user named ‘Night Owl’ termed it a “Time Traveling Traffic Ticket”, and urged the city traffic police to provide a solution to the issue.

“Time-Traveling Traffic Ticket? Challan for a new Car Bought in 2024 Mystifies Owner with 2020 Violation My friend purchased his Tata nexon car on December 22, 2023, and had it registered on January 6, 2024. Upon casually checking for any challans, he discovered one dated December 14, 2020, citing an issue with the number plate’s irregularity. However, he did not own the car at that time.

@HYDTP, please provide a solution,” he said in a post on X.

