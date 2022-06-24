Hyderabad: Man sentenced to 3 years in prison, for attempting wife’s murder

Hyderabad: A man was sentenced to three years of imprisonment after he was convicted for domestic violence and attempting to murder his wife, on Friday.

The 55-year-old accused, Betala Balakrishna, was married and had two girls but was unhappy about the lack of a boy child or a son, the police said.

The couple always had arguments over the same and Balakrishna forced his wife to consent to another marriage however, she refused.

The arguments between the couple increased in 2019, as their daughter’s wedding approached after Balakrishna’s brother and brother-in-law, refused to pay back an amount of Rs eight lakhs he had lent to them in 2012. The duo also thrashed him when he attempted to demand back the amount.

After he narrated the incident to his wife, she advised him to not ask them for his money, leading to another argument between the two.

Also Read Hyderabad: 4 arrested for sexually assaulting 3 minors

Facing financial difficulties and trouble in his marriage, the accused demanded that his wife hand over the paperwork of their property. However, she refused.

Following this, Balakrishna made the decision to kill her in order to obtain the paperwork and perform a second marriage as a result of the aforementioned incidents.

On December 27, 2019, when the victim was alone at home, the accused approached her and threatened her to hand over the money and documents. When she refused, the accused got into a fight with her and hit the victim with a wooden pestle over her head and brutally thrashed her, resulting in several injuries. The accused fled the scene after neighbours came rushing upon hearing her cries.

A case was registered at Ghatkesar PS based on the complaint. Over the course of the investigation, Ghatkesar PS gathered information, detained the defendant, and remanded him to judicial detention. The IO submitted a charge sheet following the investigation. Betala Balakrishna was found guilty on June 24, 2022, in the ASJ Court in Malkajgiri presided over by Judge P. Sridevi.