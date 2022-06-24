Hyderabad: 4 arrested for sexually assaulting 3 minors

Hyderabad: Three minor girls were allegedly sexually assaulted in different areas of the city and four persons have been arrested by the city police in connection with the cases.

At Chatrinaka in the Old City area of Hyderabad, a minor girl was raped alleged by two persons including her friend. The victim girl was reportedly lured into coming out of her house by her friend who had gifted a mobile phone to her.

According to the police, by saying she has to come to the bank as the gadget was taken on EMI basis, he allegedly took her to a lodge and sexually assaulted her a few months back. A friend of the suspect who was aware of the incident called up the girl over phone and allegedly threatened her saying he will inform about it to everyone and also sexually assaulted her.

The family members of the girl in Hyderabad also came to know about it when the family members took her to hospital when she complained of health issues and doctors informed about the sexual assault. A case was booked by the Chatrinaka police following a complaint by the victim girl’s family. Police are investigating.

In the other case, the Madannapet police arrested a man aged around 18 years was arrested by the police for sexually assaulting a minor girl on pretext of marriage. The man had eloped with the minor girl a few days ago and later was tracked down by the police. The police recorded the statement of the girl and found she was sexually assaulted by her friend. A case is booked.

In the last case at Saidabad police station limits, a 20 year old man was arrested by the police for allegedly for sexually assaulting a minor girl at Saidabad early this month. A case is booked against the man under various Sections of IPC and POCSO Act.