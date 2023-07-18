Hyderabad: Man sentenced to life for murdering his mother

The accused, a ganja and alcohol addict, had asked the victim for money and stabbed her to death when she turned him down.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Published: 18th July 2023 6:36 pm IST
Representative Image

Hyderabad: A man who brutally murdered his mother after she refused to give him money for alcohol, in 2021, was sentenced to life in prison on Tuesday.

The victim Sangeetha was a 50-year-old domestic helper who lived in Balkampet, SR Nagar, with her son, accused in the case, Becanada Santu.

The 22-year-old was addicted to ganja and alcohol.

In January of that year, Santu asked Sangeetha for money for personal use. However, she turned him down, following which he brutally stabbed her to death using a kitchen knife, leading to her death on the spot.

On July 18 2023, he was convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment, by the first additional metropolitan sessions judge, D Ramakanth, alongside a fine of Rs 10,000.

