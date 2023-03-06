Hyderabad: Man sexually assaults minor boy

Hyderabad: A person who allegedly sexually assaulted a minor boy and made his video viral on social media was booked under POCSO act and arrested by the Bhavani Nagar police.

Though the crime took place on January 26, this year the police took cognizance of this heinous act after the purported video went viral on social media. Mohammed Ismail Ali a police constable working with the Bhavani Nagar police has filed a complaint with police alleging while performing patrolling duties at Talabkatta main road, he noticed a viral video on social media in which one person is offering alcohol to one minor boy to drink and also committing sexual assault on that boy in a room.

The police constable also alleged that the accused is identified as Abdul Irfan a resident of star colony at Talabkatta.

Taking cognizance of the video the Bhavani Nagar police have filed a case under IPC section 342 (wrongful confinement),Sec 7 r/w 8 POCSO Act and 67 of IT Act against Abdul Irfan. The investigation of the case was taken up by Mohammed Amjad Ali, Inspector of Police Bhavani Nagar police station.