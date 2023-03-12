Hyderabad: Man sexually assaults teenage boy in Tallab Katta, shares video; held

Hyderabad: A notorious paedophile who is allegedly involved in POCSO cases was arrested by the Bhavaninagar police and remanded.

The arrested person Irfan, a resident of Tallab Katta, in the Old City allegedly sexually assaulted a teenage boy after kidnapping him at his house. He later shared the video of the sexual assault on the boy on social media.

The police on coming to know about it booked a case under different Sections of IPC and POCSO case on January 26. “Since the time of registration of FIR, Irfan went absconding and surfaced on February 4. He was admitted to a hospital on the pretext of medical illness. After being discharged on Saturday, he is arrested,” said Mohd Amjad, SHO Bhavaninagar police station.

Local sources said Irfan lured boys to his house offering goodies and sexually assaulting them. There are multiple cases wherein the man had sexually assaulted children and escaped as victims did not come forward and complain to the police.

Bhavaninagar police will file a petition before the court seeking custody of Irfan to investigate his involvement in other cases.