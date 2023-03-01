Hyderabad: Man slaps gf in public, actor Naga Shaurya intervenes

Hyderabad: Popular Telugu actor Naga Shaurya turned out to be a real-life hero after he came to the rescue of a girl from her abusive boyfriend. Yes, the actor who was seen fighting for women’s rights in the movies did it in real life this time. A video clip of the actor doing rounds on social media in which he can be seen confronting the man in the middle of a busy road in Hyderabad for slapping his girlfriend.

The Telugu actor is seen compelling the man to apologise to his girlfriend. Shaurya can be heard saying, “Say sorry to her.” To which, the man replied that she’s my girlfriend. Shaurya still continued to ask him to apologise to her, and said in Telugu which translates into English, “Why did you slap her on the road? She could be your lover, it doesn’t mean you can misbehave like this. Say sorry to her.”

The passersby too joined the actor and asked the man to apologise to his girlfriend. But what grabbed the attention of the social media users was Shaurya’s respect for females. Several people admired the actor for this act in the comments section.

One user wrote, “You have my respect brother.” Another one tweeted, “Hats off to Naga Shaurya. Immense respect for what you’ve done. Like most people, he didn’t let this slide thinking it’s a public issue.”

నడిరోడ్డుపై యువతిని కొట్టినందుకు యంగ్ హీరో ఆ వ్యక్తిపై ఆగ్రహం.!#HERO #nagashaurya #humanity stopped young Man Beating Women On Road.#TollywoodActor young hero #nagashaurya felt like a real hero after witnessing an incdent happning bfore his eyes

#PhalanaAbbayiPhalanaAmmayi pic.twitter.com/1NqgnR3YWQ — Sunil Veer (@sunilveer08) February 28, 2023

On the professional front, Naga Shaurya will be next seen in Phalana Abbayi Phalana Ammayi. The movie will be released in theatres on March 17.