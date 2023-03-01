Latest update on Hyderabad’s first drive-in theatre at RGIA

Hyderabad: The reports of the opening of India’s first airport drive-in theatre at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport have left Hyderabadis buzzing with excitement. Reports suggested that this new addition to the city’s entertainment scene will allow cinema lovers to enjoy their favourite films from the comfort of their own cars.

Ever since the reports surfaced online, it’s no wonder that Hyderabadis are eagerly anticipating its grand opening and are curious to know more details about the drive-in theatre. And the latest development is sure to spark a wave of anticipation among cinema lovers.

According to reports, renowned Tollywood actors Venkatesh Daggubati, Mahesh Babu, and Rana Daggubati will be at the forefront of this thrilling new venture as they have joined hands with Sunil Narang, a well-known Tollywood distributor, exhibitor and the owner of the multiplex chain Asian Cinema, to bring this unique cinema concept to the city.

The drive-in theatre at the airport, reportedly to be named the ‘Asian Classic’, is expected to provide a fantastic viewing experience. RGIA’s picturesque surroundings are sure to make for the ideal setting for movies, allowing viewers to lose themselves in the magic of cinema while surrounded by the beauty of nature.

The news of their collaboration has only added to the excitement, and movie-goers are eagerly waiting to witness this new revolution in the world of cinema. For those seeking relaxation from the hustle of city life, this unusual and enjoyable evening activity would be a good idea.

In recent times, we noticed that Tollywood celebrities have been actively collaborating with Asian groups for the theatre business. Sunil has previously collaborated with Vijay Deverakonda (AVD Movies), Allu Arjun (AAA Cinemas), and Mahesh (AMB Cinemas).