Hyderabad man stabbed in Utah hate crime discharged from hospital

Hyderabad: Syed Sohaiuddin, the Hyderabad man who was stabbed during a hate crime in Utah, United States, was discharged from the hospital on Saturday, August 1.

However, Sohaiuddin is reportedly bedridden. According to a Times of India report, the victim’s family said that he suffered severe injuries to his neck, chest, back, hands, and several other parts of his body in the attack.

The man underwent three surgeries at the hospital, and the doctors advised another surgery after two months as part of the treatment. Sohaiuddin’s wife, who is studying in the US, is currently taking care of him.

Also Read Hyderabadi Muslim man stabbed 15 times in US hate attack

“It is an extremely difficult situation for her. She has two small children to care for, is attending classes, and is also taking care of Sohail around the clock. She has no family there to support her,” a relative of Sohailuddin was quoted as saying by TOI.

The family also said that they are yet to receive US visas despite applying for them soon after the attack.

Background of the incident

On July 13, Sohailuddin was allegedly stabbed 15 times inside a shopping mall near Salt Lake City in the US state of Utah because of his religion, media reports said.

Sohailuddin, a worker in the Valley City Mall in West Valley City, Utah, was allegedly stabbed on Monday afternoon by Peter Michael Larsen, who asked the victim his religion, Fox 13 News reported.