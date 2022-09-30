Hyderabad: Man stabbed to death after argument over loan

Hyderabad: In an incident reported from Sanath Nagar on September 28, a man was stabbed to death following an argument over a loan repayment.

The victim was identified as 34-year-old M Nilesh, a resident of Fatehnagar and a native of Amaravati in Maharashtra. He was employed at a food catering agency and had taken a loan of Rs 16,000 from a friend.

The police said, “A few days ago Nilesh had taken Rs 16,000 as a loan from his friend Mahesh and failed to clear it. On Wednesday night Mahesh met him and asked him to clear the loan.” An argument ensued between them, following which Mahesh along with his friend stabbed Nilesh with a knife.

Nilesh was rushed to Gandhi hospital where doctors pronounced him dead. The police registered a case of murder under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code and initiated the investigation. Mahesh and his friend remain at large.