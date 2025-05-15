Hyderabad: Man stabbed to death near Nampally police station

Hyderabad: A man was stabbed to death in full public view a stone’s throw away from Nampally police station at Red Hills on Thursday afternoon.

The deceased, whose identity has yet to be established, was riding a scooter when three to four people stopped him near Niloufer Hospital and attacked him with knives and daggers. The assailants inflicted bleeding wounds on the man, leading to his death on the spot. The attackers, after ensuring the man had died, fled the scene before police could reach the crime spot.

The police arrived at the scene and began an investigation. They are collecting closed-circuit camera footage from the surroundings to understand what happened and identify the attackers.

The victim was riding an Activa bearing a temporary registration number when he was waylaid and attacked.

The murder caused panic in the area where two major hospitals, Niloufer and MNJ Cancer Hospital, are located and which sees a large number of daily visitors.

Senior police officers visited the spot and supervised the investigation.