Hyderabad: Man stabs brother over stolen mobile phone in Barkas

Hyderabad: A man was stabbed by his brother on Wednesday at Chandrayangutta in Barkas area following an argument over stolen mobile phone.

The victim Syed Javed and his brother Syed Asif are employed at the Omar Gulshan function hall in Chandrayangutta. They are resident of Mumtaz Bagh. Police said, an auto rickshaw driver named Syed Moosa is Arif’s close friend and resident of the same locality.

Moosa frequented the function hall to meet the brothers and at times he helped them at work. Recently his phone went missing, while he came to meet Javed and Asif. Asif suspected his brother of stealing the phone, which led to constant arguments between the two.

On Wednesday, Asif picked up an argument with Javed. The quarrel escalated to a level where Asif stabbed his brother and fled their house. The Chandrayangutta Police shifted the victim to Osmainia General Hospital, where he is said to be in a stable condition.

The police have booked a case under Indian Penal Code Section 307, for attempt to murder. An investigation has been initiated and a search is launched to arrest Asif.