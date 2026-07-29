Hyderabad man wins Rs 80,000 over faulty AC from Reliance Retail

Hyderabad: A Hyderabad consumer has secured relief of more than Rs 80,000 after the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission in Telangana held Reliance Retail Ltd liable for deficiency in service over a defective air conditioner.

The complainant, Raghavendra Kaliga, had purchased a Lloyd 2.2-tonne air conditioner from a Reliance Retail outlet in Hyderabad on April 29, 2024, for Rs 60,431. According to the complaint, the AC developed problems within days of installation, with the indoor unit leaking water and later ceasing to function.

According to an IE report, the commission noted that although technicians inspected the appliance and identified a damaged motherboard, the issue remained unresolved despite repeated emails and follow-ups by the consumer. Kaliga eventually approached the commission seeking a refund instead of repairs.

In its order dated July 7, the commission observed that Reliance Retail failed to adequately respond to the customer’s grievance even after acknowledging the complaint. It held that the company’s conduct amounted to deficiency in service and unfair trade practice under the Consumer Protection Act, 2019.

The commission directed Reliance Retail to refund the purchase amount of Rs 60,431 with 9 per cent annual interest from April 29, 2024, until payment. It also awarded Rs 10,000 as compensation for the inconvenience caused and another Rs 10,000 towards litigation expenses.

Reliance Retail has been directed to comply with the order within 45 days, failing which the interest rate on the refund will rise to 12 per cent per annum. The commission also instructed the complainant to return the air conditioner to the company after receiving the refund.