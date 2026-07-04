Hyderabad: Mandi King in Gachibowli found reusing oil for 4 days

Hyderabad: A food safety inspection at Mandi King’s Gachibowli branch on Saturday, July 4, revealed gross violations like a fly infestation, dirty, slippery floors and oil that had been excessively reused for four days.

Officials also flagged a greasy and unclean exhaust system, an inadequate kitchen workspace, rusted doors and a lack of hot water sanitation. Raw and cooked non-vegetarian food was stored together without proper covering, posing a risk of cross-contamination.

The reused oil was discarded immediately, and an improvement notice was issued by the Cyberabad Municipal Corporation.

A food safety inspection at Mandi King's Gachibowli branch on Saturday, July 4, revealed gross violations like a fly infestation, dirty, slippery floors and oil that had been excessively reused for four days.



Officials also flagged a greasy and unclean exhaust system, an… pic.twitter.com/SFkV78MjyQ — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) July 4, 2026

Meanwhile, another raid was conducted at Wah Mandi, located opposite AMB Mall, which uncovered stale and spoiled mandi, boiled eggs, and chicken wings. Officials flagged an inadequate washing area and said hot water sanitisation of utensils was not being followed.

Also Read Jail-themed mandi restaurant in Hyderabad gets notice over poor hygiene

Raw and cooked meat were stored together, and vegetarian and non-vegetarian items were not properly segregated. Flaking walls and ceiling were also observed in the vegetable cutting section.

Medical fitness certificates and water testing reports were not available either. The spoiled food was discarded on the spot and an improvement notice was issued.