Hyderabad: ‘Manhandled’, YS Sharmila ‘slaps’ woman constable; detained

Hyderabad: YSR Telangana Party chief YS Sharmila was prevented from leaving her house, by the city police on Monday, to submit a representation to the Special Investigation Team officials investigating the TSPSC paper leak.

As she attempted to leave her home, police officials restricted her. However, Sharmila charged towards her vehicle but was prevented from entering it.

Tension erupted at Lotus Pond as she sat on the road in front of her house.

Sharmila picked up a heated argument with the cops as she was allegedly being ‘manhandled’ and ‘restricted’ by women constables.

Enraged, Sharmila was seen manhandling a policeman and pushing him after he stopped her from entering her car. She also allegedly ‘slaps’ a lady constable as she tries to grab her hand.

She was then taken away by the police in their vehicle.

Hyderabad: Prevented from leaving her house, YSRTP chief YS Sharmila got into a heated argument with the police. She allegedly pushed a policeman and slapped a woman constable. Sharmila intends to submit a representation to the SIT investigating the TSPSC paper leak. https://t.co/ntT8vI8wwJ pic.twitter.com/qhBSbSItum — Faiza Kirmani (@sfaizakirmani) April 24, 2023

Sahrmila’s hunger strike was scheduled on April 17 under the umbrella of ‘Telangana Students’ Action for Vacancies and Employment’ (T-SAVE), a platform mooted by YSRTP President Y.S. Sharmila but the police had denied permission for the same.

Earlier, Sharmila had filed a petition in the High Court, seeking direction from the police to allow her protest against unemployment.

Also Read Telangana HC’s conditional nod to YSRTP for hunger strike

The High Court, however, directed that not more than 500 people should participate in the hunger strike.

After the police denied the permission, the YSRTP lashed out at chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for it calls his atrocious reign and dictatorial treatment of those who raised voices against his failures and fake promises.