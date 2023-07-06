Hyderabad: MANUU introduces part-time MTech, BSc courses

Application forms and other details about the courses are available on the university website

MANUU campus

Hyderabad: Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) has introduced part-time MTech – CSE, AI and ML, and BSc programmes in Fashion Technology and Interior Design on its Hyderabad campus.

The university’s Lucknow campus has also launched a diploma and certificate programme in fashion technology, starting this academic year. These programmes are already being offered at MANUU, Hyderabad.

Interested candidates can apply online before the deadline on July 31. Application forms and other details regarding the courses are available on the university website.

Online admissions to merit-based regular courses are open till July 24, and the due date for programmes taught in distance mode is August 25. Candidates can apply for the BEd till July 25.

