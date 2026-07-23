Hyderabad: MANUU students condemn Jauhar University demolition

Hyderabad: Students at the Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) here held a protest march on Wednesday, July 22, under the banner of the MANUU Student Collective, condemning the police action against student protesters in Delhi and the demolition notice issued by the Uttar Pradesh government to Mohammad Ali Jauhar University in Rampur.

Addressing the gathering, MANUU Students’ Union president Mateen Ashraf said the government had failed to protect students’ rights, describing the demolition notice against the Rampur university as a direct assault on democratic values.

SIO National Campus secretary Talha Mannan said students across the country had shown that the government had failed to safeguard their rights, and alleged that the atmosphere of fear created among students over the past 15 years had been broken through their struggle. He said students would not bow to pressure and that their movement would continue.

Also Read 38 of 40 blocks in Mohammad Ali Jauhar University face demolition

‘Demolition of Jauhar university anti-Muslim’

Swaleh Ansari of the MANUU Student Collective alleged that the Uttar Pradesh government’s demolition notice against Jauhar University stemmed from an anti-Muslim and anti-minority mindset, and that the government did not want poor or Muslim students to pursue higher education.

He also alleged that the Centre’s use of a lathi charge against protesting students reflected a “dictatorial and anti-student” attitude.

Fatima, a student of the education department, demanded the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, while law student Abid Raza demanded that the government withdraw the demolition order against the university and ensure justice for students.

The protesters also demanded the resignations of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Pradhan on moral grounds, and said any attempt to suppress students’ democratic voice violated the Constitution.

The Jauhar University demolition notice

The Rampur Development Authority had issued a demolition notice on July 15 for 38 of the 40 buildings at Maulana Mohammad Ali Jauhar University, citing unauthorised construction under the Uttar Pradesh Urban Planning and Development Act, 1973, and given the university 15 days to remove the structures.

The university, which has about 3,000 students, is run by a trust founded by jailed former Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan, and the notice has drawn criticism from opposition parties and the All India Muslim Personal Law Board, who have called it politically motivated.