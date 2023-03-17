Hyderabad: MANUU UG admissions, CUET application date extended

Hyderabad: The Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) is offering online admission into various undergraduate regular mode courses through Common University Entrance Test (CUET) 2023.

The last date for online submission of the application form is extended to March 30, 2023. Earlier the last date was March 12.

According to Prof. M. Vanaja, Director, Directorate of Admissions, MANUU is launching four-year UG Hons./Research programmes (BA, BCom & BSc) from the current academic year 2023-24 in multidisciplinary mode with multiple entry/exit as per NEP-2020. The medium of instruction of all courses is Urdu. The UG courses being offered include B.A., B.A. (JMC), B.Com., B.Sc. (MPC, MPCS, ZBC), B.Voc. (Medical Imaging Technology & Medical Laboratory Technology)

The online application is available on the website. The prospectus can be accessed on the University website.

Meanwhile, MANUU will notify the admissions of regular PG, B.Tech, B.Ed., Diploma in Engineering, D.El.Ed, all certificate and research programs separately.