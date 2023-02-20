Hyderabad: Marriage called off over inability to give dowry gifts

Hyderabad: A marriage was called off in Chandrayangutta after the bride’s family was unable to give expensive furniture and a bike as a dowry gift to the groom on Sunday.

The marriage of a woman, who is a resident of Chandrayangutta, was fixed with a school bus driver Mohammad Zakaria, whose family resides in Moula Ali, Malkajgiri.

Both the families at the time of fixing the marriage alliance discussed different things including dowry gifts.

“On Sunday when the marriage was scheduled the groom did not turn up. The family of the bride went to Moula Ali and tried to speak to Raheemunnia, mother of Zakaria and some argument took place between them over dowry articles. The father of the girl returned to Chandrayangutta and lodged a complaint. A case is booked under Section 406 (Punishment for criminal breach of trust) and 420 (Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and relavant sections of The Dowry Prohibition Act,” said Prasad Varma, SHO Chandrayangutta police station.

About 400 guests had gathered at the house of the bride and all had to return.