Hyderabad: Married priest murders lover over pressure to wed

Hyderabad: A priest allegedly killed a woman with whom he had an extra-marital relationship in Shamshabad on Sunday after she persisted that he marry her.

The priest Venkata Sai Surya Krishna, married with two children, had befriended and was engaged in an extramarital relationship with the victim, Apsara.

On June 4, on the pretext of visiting Goushala at Sultanpally the priest, also a building contractor, took the woman to Shamshabad and killed her, with a stone to the head.

Later, Surya Krishna wrapped the woman’s body in a cover, took it to his car and dumped it in a manhole in Saroornagar.

On June 5, the man went to the RGI Airport police station and filed a complaint that the woman had gone missing after she was last seen at the Shamshabad bus stand, on June 4.

During the investigation, the police grew suspicious of Surya Krishna and interrogated him. He admitted to having killed the woman because she was forcing him to marry her.