Hyderabad: A moving Maruti Omni van went up in flames at Begumpet on Monday afternoon. All passengers were rescued on time.

The van was on its way from Prakash Nagar towards Punjagutta when sudden flames burst from its engine. The driver responded swiftly and stopped the vehicle.

While initially, locals helped douse the fire, a fire engine from Secunderabad fire station rushed to the spot and doused it completely.

Due to the incident, traffic was affected for half an hour.