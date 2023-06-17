Hyderabad: Masjid-E-Rahmat Education center inaugurated, to provide Islamic education

Hyderabad: A unique educational facility, Masjid-E-Rahmat Education Centre, was inaugurated in the Zahra Nagar area of Banjara Hills on Friday. The primary objective of this center is to provide Quranic education (maktab) as well as academic tuition for all school subjects. It stands as a beacon of learning, promoting both academic excellence and Islamic values for students of diverse backgrounds.

The center will offer school tuition sessions starting after the Asar prayer and concluding with the Maghrib prayer, followed by Quranic education (maktab) until Isha prayer. Students will receive lessons in Quran recitation, Nazera, Tajweed, Urdu language, Hifz (Quran memorization), and academic subjects. Additionally, the center will provide career guidance and counselling services for students and parents.

Prof. Anwar Khan, a prominent figure, expressed his joy at the inauguration of this unique educational center. Commending the efforts of the Masjid committee for providing space, he said the space is open to students from all communities.

Zaheeruddin Ali Khan, managing editor of The Siasat Daily, graced the inauguration ceremony and expressed his appreciation for this commendable initiative by Masjid-E-Rahmat.

He lauded the committee members for their dedication and informs them that apart from this centre study and reading rooms will be established to ensure that children are not distracted by mobile phones or television at home.

Zaheeruddin Ali Khan also proposed implementing various government schemes through this center. He called upon the residents of Zahra Nagar to cooperate and make the best use of this educational facility.

Mufti Mujahed, the imam-o-khateeb of Masjid-E-Rahmat, explained it was established with the support of the mosque’s worshippers aiming to offer Islamic education alongside academic instruction and to instil basic Islamic principles in the children. Mufti Mujahed also shared the timings of the center’s operations.

Syed Javed Hashmi, Minority President of Road No. 10 in Banjara Hills, assured uninterrupted operations and appealed to parents to take full advantage of this facility by enrolling their children on Islamic education and academic tuition, both of which are provided free of charge.

Hashmi also mentioned that following the instructions of Zaheeruddin Ali Khan, a dedicated study area has been set up for students. This facility aims to provide a conducive environment for study, away from potential distractions at home, particularly for those who may face academic challenges.

Hashmi also announced that special classes for girls will be organized once a week from 2 pm to 4 pm, focusing on educating them about Islamic principles, the significance of education, and family life. He acknowledged the active involvement of Mohammed Obaid and Mohammed Amer from the Student Islamic Organization (SIO) in mobilizing parents to register their children at the center.