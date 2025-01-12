Hyderabad: Mason dies after fall at Golconda

The deceased was working with a contractor and doing work at a construction site at Golconda.

Photo of Mir Alamgir Mir Alamgir|   Published: 12th January 2025 9:24 pm IST
Hyderabad: A 25-year-old mason died after falling while doing work at Golconda on Saturday afternoon.

The man Mohd Abdullah, a native of Jharkhand, was working with a contractor and doing work at a construction site at Golconda.

On Saturday afternoon, Abdullah while doing plastering work slipped from the stand and fell down on the staircase. He suffered serious injuries and died, said Mohd Rafi, sub inspector Golconda police station.

Abdullah had shifted to the city some months ago for work purposes from Jharkhand along with his relative. The Golconda police booked a case and started an investigation.

