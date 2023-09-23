Hyderabad: Massage parlour raided in Banjara Hills, 4 arrested

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad police continued its raids on massage parlours at Banjara Hills following complaints of large-scale prostitution and illegal activities in the spas.

During a raid conducted by the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) team of Hyderabad police, the police arrested two organizers and two customers on Friday night.

Ten women were rescued from the centre.

On specific information, the AHTU team and the Banjara Hills police conducted the raid at Luminus Spa and noticed the organizers were promoting cross-massage in the spa. A case is registered at the Banjara Hills police station.

The Task Force, AHTU and the Banjara Hills police intensified their crackdown on spas and massage parlour in Banjara Hills police station limits after complaints of high-end prostitution and late-night trouble were made by locals.

The police in the past two months conducted nearly six raids and arrested 14 persons who were organizing such prostitution rings. Over 50 women were rescued in the raids and were moved to rescue homes.

Banjara Hills gained notoriety for the massage parlours where women from different states in the country were employed and allegedly forced into prostitution. Customers are lured to the massage parlours through social media advertisements and websites.