Hyderabad: A massive fire accident reportedly broke out in a warehouse in Gandipet’s Khanapur on Thursday, March 28, due to which 25 cars went up in flames.

Due to the fire, the air in the area is filled up with smoke. Officials of the fire department reached the spot on information and are trying to douse the fire.

Hyderabad: Massive fire accident in Gandipet, 25 cars up in flames pic.twitter.com/T6JiAId2KP — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) March 28, 2024

Locals said that a short circuit was the possible reason behind the accident.

(This is a developing story. The latest version will be updated)