Hyderabad: Massive fire at Yousufguda, 20 cars charred

Hyderabad: A massive fire occurred at Sri Nani Cars Consultant in Sri Nagar Colony, Yousufguda resulting in substantial damage to the business.

Around 20 cars were charred due to the fire, with the estimated loss amounting to approximately Rs one crore.

According to reports, the fire department received the distress call at 4 am and fire tenders immediately were sent to the spot.

The firefighters successfully controlled the fire, stopping it from spreading any further and thus ensuring the safety of nearby residents.

The Jubilee Hills police, along with forensic teams, arrived at the scene for investigation, and a case is expected to be registered based on the proprietor’s complaint.