Hyderabad: Massive fire broke out at a cloth shop in Palika Bazar, located near the Secunderabad Railway Station early on Sunday.

Several fire engines were rushed to the spot to douse the fire as a large amount of smoke was seen coming out of the shops.

(This is a developing story. More details will be added as they emerge.)