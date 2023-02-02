Hyderabad: Massive fire breaks out in godown at Chikkadpally

Hyderabad: Fire broke out in a tent house cum godown at Chikkadpally on Thursday morning.

The fire started at the big godown located near the RTC Kalyanamandapam Chikkadpally around 6.30 a.m. Local people alerted the police control room following which fire tenders are rushed to control the fire.

Thick smoke is billowing out of the godown where a huge quantity of combustible material is stored.

Eight fire tenders are at the spot. Senior fire officers are supervising. The police cordoned off the area and not allowing civilians.

According to police, the building was being used to store decoration material used for weddings and other ceremonies. Flames leaping out of the building and thick smoke which engulfed the entire area sent panic among inmates of the adjoining houses.

Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav visited the scene and spoke to higher officials of the fire service department and police.

The minister told reporters that the owner of the godown had not taken any fire safety measures. Officials found no equipment on the premises to douse the fire.

Officials suspect that a short circuit led to the fire.

The incident comes close on the heels of a massive fire that ravaged a multi-storey commercial building in the city killing three persons.

The fire broke out on January 19 in the six-storey building housing garment store at Nallagutta on Ministers Road in Secunderabad.

Two fire service officers were injured while trying to douse the fire, which raged for almost two days. Several houses around the building were evacuated as a precautionary measure.

Three workers went missing but rescue workers could find skeletal remains of one person.

As the fire rendered the building unfit for further use, municipal authorities razed it two days ago after a six-day long demolition drive.

Srinivasa Yadav said after the latest fire incident that traders should take all precautions in view of summer. He warned that stringent action would be taken if their negligence leads to any disaster.

“This is the final warning for the commercial buildings,” said the minister.

(With inputs from IANS).