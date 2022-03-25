Hyderabad may get respite from heat as rainfall likely to hit city today

Hyderabad: Hyderabad residents who are experiencing hot and dry weather for the past few days are likely to get respite as rainfall is likely to hit the city on Friday.

As per the prediction made by India Meteorological Department (IMD), the city will witness a generally cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers on Friday.

From March 26 to 29, the city will experience a generally cloudy sky with the possibility of the development of thunder or lightning.

Till March 29, the maximum and minimum temperature is expected to be around 38 degrees Celsius and 25 degrees Celsius respectively.

Hyderabad received rainfall last week

Last week too, sudden rainfall provide respite to the residents of the city.

On March 19, light to moderate rainfall occurred in Uppal, Ramanthapur, Habsiguda, Nagole, Nacharam, Nagole, Chandrayangutta, Barkas, Kanchanbagh, Dilsukhnagar, Madannapet, Saroornagar, Saidabad, Amberpet, Malakpet, L B Nagar, Ramanthapur, Uppal, Tarnaka, Osmania University, Habsiguda, Vidyanagar, Kothapet, Moosarambagh, Bahadurpura, Falaknuma, Chaitanyapuri, Champapet, Dundigal, Surararam and Dulapally.

Other districts of Telangana too witnessed rainfall on the evening.

How to beat the heat?

Despite rainfall, the temperature is not going to drop drastically. People need to find ways to beat the heat.

Small appetizing meals and beverages that reinvigorate the body can help people in keeping themselves cool.

Salads, refreshing cold drinks, shikanji, and seasonal fruit-based sherbet can be the best options during the summer.