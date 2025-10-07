Hyderabad may witness intense thunderstorms; IMD forecasts rains on October 7

Hyderabad: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad has forecasted rains in the city on Tuesday, October 7.

There is also a prediction of intense thunderstorms by a well-known weather enthusiast.

Yellow alert issued

IMD Hyderabad has also issued a yellow alert for various districts of Telangana.

The alert is valid until Friday, October 10.

Meanwhile, weather enthusiast T. Balaji, who is renowned for his accurate weather forecasts, predicted scattered severe thunderstorms in Rangareddy, Nagarkurnool, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Mahabubnagar, Narayanpet, Wanaparthy, Gadwal, Nalgonda, Yadadri – Bhongir, and Suryapet districts during the afternoon to night.

For Siddipet, Medak, Kamareddy, Mahabubabad, Khammam, Jangaon, Hanmakonda, and Warangal, he forecasted scattered moderate thunderstorms.

Also Read India to get two new international airports

IMD forecasts rains in Hyderabad

In the case of Hyderabad, the weather department forecasted a generally cloudy sky and rains or thunderstorms accompanied by gusty winds.

The forecasts are valid until October 10.

Moreover, the weather enthusiast forecasted dry weather until noon followed by scattered intense thunderstorms during the afternoon to night in the city.

Meanwhile, the temperature in the state has declined to 25.2 degrees Celsius, which was recorded in Kumaram Bheem. In the case of Hyderabad, the temperature dipped to 29.7, which was recorded in Bandlaguda on Monday.

Due to the expected weather conditions, the temperatures are likely to decline further in the coming days.

In view of the rains forecasts by IMD in Hyderabad and other districts, the residents need to plan their travel accordingly.