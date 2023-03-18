Hyderabad may witness rainfall, hailstorm today; IMD issues alert

Hyderabad: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad has issued a yellow alert for the city as it may witness rainfall and hailstorm today.

All six zones in Hyderabad – Charminar, Khairatabad, Kukatpally, LB Nagar, Secunderabad, and Serilingampally – are expected to witness hailstorm towards evening or night. These zones will also witness generally cloudy skies, light to moderate rain or thundershowers, and gusty winds ranging from 40-50 kmph.

IMD Hyderabad forecasts rainfall till March 20

The IMD forecasts that tomorrow, Hyderabad will see generally cloudy skies, light to moderate rain or thundershowers, and gusty winds ranging from 30-40 kmph towards evening or night.

According to the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS), light to moderate rain or thundershowers are expected at a few places till March 20.

The maximum temperature in the city is expected to be in the range of 29 to 32 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperatures are likely to be in the range of 19 to 22 degrees Celsius.

Rains in Hyderabad, hailstorm in other Telangana districts

In the past 24 hours, Hyderabad’s Rajendranagar has received the highest rainfall of 20 mm. Other areas that received heavy rainfall include Bahadurpura (16 mm), Serilingampally (12.8 mm), Charminar (11.3 mm), and Nampally (10.8 mm).

In the entire Telangana state, Sangareddy district received the highest rainfall (75 mm) in the past 24 hours. Other districts that received heavy rainfall are Vikarabad (45.8 mm) and Mahabubnagar (42 mm).

Neighbouring areas of Hyderabad and other Telangana districts recently witnessed hailstorm. It has brought the maximum temperature drastically providing relief from the summer heat.

As per TSDPS, the state will continue to witness light to moderate rain or thundershowers till March 20. The maximum temperatures are expected to be in the range of 33 to 36 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperatures are likely to be in the range of 18 to 22 degrees Celsius.

In view of the forecast made by both IMD Hyderabad and TSDPS, residents are advised to take necessary precautions and plan their travel accordingly.