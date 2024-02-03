Hyderabad mayor, CM Revanth discuss long-delayed council meeting

Hyderabad: GHMC Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi met chief minister Revanth Reddy at his Jubilee Hills residence on Saturday, February 3. According to media reports she discussed holding the long-delayed GHMC general body meeting (council meeting) with the chief minister.

జూబ్లీహిల్స్ నివాసంలో ముఖ్యమంత్రి శ్రీ రేవంత్ రెడ్డి గారిని కలిసిన జీహెచ్ఎంసీ మేయర్ గద్వాల విజయలక్ష్మి.



GHMC Mayor Gadwala Vijayalakshmi met Chief Minister Shri Revanth Reddy at his Jubilee Hills residence.@revanth_anumula @GadwalvijayaTRS pic.twitter.com/qAStUrUXZL — Congress for Telangana (@Congress4TS) February 3, 2024

Every three months, GHMC’s general body meets in the council, where 150 elected corporators raise their issues in a meeting chaired by the mayor. However, the last general body meeting was held in August and was supposed to be held in November.

Since the assembly election code was in place at that time, the council meeting did not take place.

On Friday, BJP corporators along with one from BRS held a joint press conference and demanded that the GHMC general body meeting, also known as the council meeting, be held immediately.

During the meeting, BJP corporators Sravan Vurapalli and Akula Srivani blamed GHMC mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi for the delay.