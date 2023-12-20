Hyderabad: MBT cadre gears up for GHMC, parliamentary polls

Hyderabad: The Majlis Bachao Tehreek (MBT) is on revival mode after the party candidate from Yakutpura, Amjedullah Khan, lost the elections by a narrow margin of 800 votes.

The party workers, however, don’t see it as defeat. They are elated with the fact the party succeeded in reviving itself and getting closer to the people. Previously MBT had lost in Yakutpura assembly contest by huge margin to the AIMIM candidate.

In the recent elections, AIMIM’s Jaffer Hussain got 46,153 (32.86%) votes while Amjed Ullah Khan got 45,275 (32.24 %) of the total 1,39,878 votes polled. BJP candidate N Veerendra Babu Yadav got 22,354 (15.92%), BRS candidate Sama Sunder Reddy 15,516 (11.05%) and INC candidate K Ravi Raju got only 6,954 (4.95 %) votes.

MBT contested in Yakutpura, Chandrayangutta and other constituencies in the Old City in all elections since 1994. Nevertheless, they lost with huge majority to its rivals, except in 1994 when MBT founder Amanullah Khan won Chandrayangutta seat and Mumtaz Ahmed Khan won from Yakutpura. Mumtaz Khan then returned to the AIMIM afterwards and continued with the party.

Political observers say the MBT gained immense ground in the run-up to Telangana Assembly Elections 2023 in the city, particularly in Yakutpura constituency.

In 2018, AIMIM candidate Ahmed Pasha Quadri won the seat with a majority of 46,978 votes by defeating Majeedullah Khan alias Farhat, elder brother of Amjedullah Khan. Former AIMIM MLA Ahmed Pasha took 49.07 per cent of the total votes while the runner-up TRS candidate Sama Sunder Reddy got 22,617 votes and the MBT candidate got 21,222 votes in Yakutpura.

During the 2014 elections, AIMIM candidate Mumtaz Ahmed Khan, won the seat with a majority of 34,423 votes and defeated BJP candidate Roop Raj, who got 32,420 votes. MBT candidate Majeedullah Khan alias Farhat Khan got 28,793 votes.

After the election result, MBT candidate Amjedullah Khan went around areas of Yakutpura constituency and met the people to thank for supporting him. His visit to the localities evoked good response and, noticing it the party decided to continue its interaction with the people.

“I am the MLA for 45,275 voters. Will work to serve them,” Amjedullah Khan said in a recent public interaction meeting.

Infused with the huge response and felicitations, the party cadre seems rejuvenated. The party is again on revival mode and can perform well in the upcoming GHMC and Parliamentary elections.

Amjedullah Khan is using every opportunity to come closer to the public in Yakutpura. The other day, he distributed warm clothes to food delivery executives who are residents of Yakutpura and some days ago provided ration kits to auto rickshaw drivers.

His ‘Praja Darbar’ is continuing at Darul ul Aman, his ancestral house at Chanchalguda where people are turning up seeking help for different purposes.