Hyderabad: Medchal cops arrest 2 for for stealing from temples

Hyderabad: Two burglars who were allegedly involved in stealing valuables from temples under the Medchal police station limits were arrested by cops on Monday. The police seized Rs. 10,000 in cash, two mobile phones and a Pulsar motorcycle from them.

Olikee Anjaneyulu, 26 and Dudekula Abbas, 26, of Medak district, were booked for their involvmenet in six cases of theft at temples in Nuthankal, Yellampet, Vinayaknagar, Akbarjapet, Ghanpur and Indranagar.

V V S Ramalingamraju, ACP Petbasheerabad division, said both the persons are “addicted to vices” and to meet expenses committed thefts of ornaments belonging to deities at temples located on village outskirts. Both of them moved around on the Pulsar 150 bike. They would identify the temples, break open locks of the main door and then steal property from the Hundi.

Six cases were registered against them with the Medchal police station for targeting temples and stealing the property.