Hyderabad: Medical equipment worth Rs 65L donated to OGH

Hyderabad: The Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL) donated expensive medical equipment worth Rs 65 lakh to Osmania General Hospital (OGH) as a part of its corporate social responsibility (CSR) activity on Wednesday.

The equipment was inaugurated at the departments of gastroenterology, venereology, and leprosy (DVL) in OGH.

They consist of high-resolution manometry to evaluate the oesophagal motor function, lasers, and whole-body PUVA or photochemotherapy machines for ultraviolet radiation treatment (phototherapy) to treat severe skin diseases.

OGH superintendent Dr B Nagendar appreciated PGCIL for the donation and urged other business organizations to support OGH’s underprivileged and needy patients by making similar donations.

Nagendar further explained, “By installing such cutting-edge equipment in government hospitals like OGH, not only are complex and expensive surgeries performed free of charge for patients, but PG students can benefit from hands-on training and gain experience in performing such high-end procedures.”

Telangana’s director of medical education, Dr K Ramesh Reddy, and Osmania Medical College principal, Dr Shashikala, inaugurated medical equipment in the presence of senior hospital medical staff members.